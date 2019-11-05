Atalanta v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side aim to reach Champions League last 16

Raheem Sterling grabbed a hat-trick and Sergio Aguero scored twice in Manchester City's 5-1 win over Atalanta two weeks' ago

Manchester City will book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League if they win in Italy against Atalanta.

City have won their three matches and will secure top spot in Group C if they beat Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

David Silva is not in the squad after he suffered a muscular problem during Saturday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

"I want to qualify as soon as possible; I'm not thinking about rotating." said City boss Pep Guardiola.

"We will try to win, but if not, there is Shakhtar at home and Dinamo Zagreb away."

City midfielder Phil Foden is also not available for Wednesday's match after being sent off late on in City's 5-1 win over Atalanta at Etihad Stadium on 22 October.

A Raheem Sterling hat-trick and two goals from Sergio Aguero helped City thrash the Italians and Guardiola says his team now know what to expect.

"Before the first fixture, there might have been a danger but they have experienced exactly what it takes to come up against them," added Guardiola.

"The first half was very even, up until 3-1. We've prepared as best we can. We know it is always tough to come away in Europe."

The match will take place in the San Siro, home of both AC and Inter Milan, as Atalanta's Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo does not meet Uefa requirements.

The Italians, fifth in Serie A, are bottom of Group C, having lost all three of their matches so far, scoring only twice and conceding 11 times.

Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi insisted that his side are in their rightful place among the European elite.

"We've earned to the right to play such opponents," said Toloi.

"They [Manchester City] have super players, Sterling is very fast, so we'll have to be aggressive and very careful in the markings. We know that with our fans at home we can do well."

Atalanta have been without forward Duvan Zapata for the past month after he suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with Colombia.

Without him, the team have looked to his countryman Luis Muriel, who has eight goals to his name this season.

Atalanta and Manchester City's only previous meeting was on matchday three, with City winning 5-1 at Etihad Stadium.

Atalanta have only hosted an English team on one previous occasion in European football, winning 3-0 at home against Everton in the Europa League in September 2017.

They have, however, hosted one other British team - defeating Welsh side Merthyr Tydfil 2-0 in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1987 for a 3-2 aggregate win.

Atalanta are the first Italian team to lose their first three games in the Champions League. The last team to lose their first four Champions League games were Otelul Galati in 2011-12.

They have conceded more Champions League goals than any other team this season (11) - indeed, only two teams have conceded more goals in their first three Champions League games - Slavia Prague (12) and Helsingborg (13).

Pierluigi Gollini has conceded more goals than any other goalkeeper in this season's Champions League (11) - the last goalkeeper to concede more in their opening three appearances in the competition was Legia Warsaw's Arkadiusz Malarz, in October 2016 (13).

