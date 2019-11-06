Champions League - Group C
Dinamo Zagreb0Shakhtar Donetsk1

Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Dinamo Zagreb

  • 40Livakovic
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 66Dilaver
  • 55Peric
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 7Olmo
  • 27Moro
  • 5Ademi
  • 22Leovac
  • 21Petkovic
  • 99Orsic

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 16Situm
  • 17Ivanusec
  • 19Moubandje
  • 20Atiemwen
  • 36Gjira
  • 92Kadzior

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 31dos Santos
  • 21Lourenco
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 7Taison
  • 10Júnior Moraes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 5Khocholava
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 45Sikan
  • 50Bolbat
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamDinamo ZagrebAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Dinamo Zagreb 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moraes.

Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Hand ball by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt missed. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Patrick.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG431090910
2Real Madrid42116517
3Club Bruges403127-53
4Galatasaray401305-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham41219905
3Red Star Belgrade411239-64
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City44001111012
2Shakhtar Donetsk421156-17
3Dinamo Zagreb41126514
4Atalanta4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42205238
3Lokomotiv Moscow410347-33
4B Leverkusen401316-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
View full Champions League tables

