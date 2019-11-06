Goal! Dinamo Zagreb 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moraes.
Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Dinamo Zagreb
- 40Livakovic
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 66Dilaver
- 55Peric
- 30Stojanovic
- 7Olmo
- 27Moro
- 5Ademi
- 22Leovac
- 21Petkovic
- 99Orsic
Substitutes
- 1Zagorac
- 16Situm
- 17Ivanusec
- 19Moubandje
- 20Atiemwen
- 36Gjira
- 92Kadzior
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 4Krivtsov
- 22Matvyenko
- 31dos Santos
- 21Lourenco
- 6Stepanenko
- 11Marlos
- 20Kovalenko
- 7Taison
- 10Júnior Moraes
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 5Khocholava
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 45Sikan
- 50Bolbat
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Hand ball by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt missed. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Patrick.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.