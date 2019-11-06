Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Krépin Diatta following a fast break.
Paris Saint Germain v Club Bruges
-
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 31Dagba
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 14Bernat
- 27Gueye
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 11Di María
- 18Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 9Cavani
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
Club Bruges
- 88Mignolet
- 5Kossounou
- 44Mechele
- 17Deli
- 18Ricca
- 3Balanta
- 42Dennis
- 26Rits
- 20Vanaken
- 11Diatta
- 14Okereke
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 10Diagne
- 15Mitrovic
- 16Schrijvers
- 22Horvath
- 35Tau
- 90de Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.
Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odilon Kossounou with a cross.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Attempt blocked. Mats Rits (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.
Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.