Champions League - Group A
PSG0Club Bruges0

Paris Saint Germain v Club Bruges

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 31Dagba
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14Bernat
  • 27Gueye
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di María
  • 18Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 9Cavani
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler

Club Bruges

  • 88Mignolet
  • 5Kossounou
  • 44Mechele
  • 17Deli
  • 18Ricca
  • 3Balanta
  • 42Dennis
  • 26Rits
  • 20Vanaken
  • 11Diatta
  • 14Okereke

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 10Diagne
  • 15Mitrovic
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 22Horvath
  • 35Tau
  • 90de Ketelaere
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Krépin Diatta following a fast break.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odilon Kossounou with a cross.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

Attempt blocked. Mats Rits (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.

Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).

Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG431090910
2Real Madrid42116517
3Club Bruges403127-53
4Galatasaray401305-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham41219905
3Red Star Belgrade411239-64
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City44001111012
2Shakhtar Donetsk421156-17
3Dinamo Zagreb41126514
4Atalanta4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42205238
3Lokomotiv Moscow410347-33
4B Leverkusen401316-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories