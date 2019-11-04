Scott McKenna returns to Scotland squad for Cyprus & Kazakhstan games

Scott McKenna scored in Aberdeen's Saturday win against Kilmarnock

Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus v Scotland Venue: GSP Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Scott McKenna will return to the Scotland squad when Steve Clarke names his selection for this month's games with Cyprus and Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Aberdeen's McKenna, who has senior 12 caps, was not involved in last month's defeat by Russia and victory over San Marino, having been injured earlier in the season.

The Scots, who are fourth, cannot qualify for Euro 2020 out of Group I.

However, they can still reach the finals via the play-offs in the spring.

And Clarke has urged his side to finish third in the group, with Cyprus a point above Scotland going into the two sides' meeting on 16 November.

After that away match, Scotland take on Kazakhstan at Hampden three days later.