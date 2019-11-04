Hannah Godfrey & Abi Harrison join Scotland women squad for Albania match
- From the section Scotland
|Women's Euro 2021 qualifying: Albania v Scotland
|Venue: Elbasan Arena Date: Friday, 8 November Kick-off: 17:10
|Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online
Hannah Godfrey and Abi Harrison have replaced Sophie Howard and Hayley Lauder in Shelley Kerr's Scotland squad to face Albania.
Spurs defender Godrey, 22, receives her first call-up after impressing at the London club since joining in the summer following spells at University of South Alabama and Pensacola FC.
Harrison, 21, who plays for Bristol City, has three caps.
Scotland play in Elbasan in Euro 2021 qualifying this Friday.
Kerr's side opened their campaign with an 8-0 victory in August over Cyprus.