Everton fan racism allegation: No action after police investigation
-
- From the section Everton
Merseyside Police will not take action after investigating an allegation of racist behaviour by a fan at Everton's Premier League match against Tottenham.
The force said it did not believe a crime had been committed in the incident, which occurred during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
Everton launched their own investigation and that is ongoing.
The game was overshadowed by Everton's Andre Gomes suffering a horrific ankle injury after a tackle by Son Heung-min.