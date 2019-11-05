Stoke City: Rory Delap 'heartbroken' by plight of Championship strugglers

Rory Delap was placed in caretaker charge after Stoke sacked Nathan Jones on Friday

Stoke City caretaker boss Rory Delap says the club struggling at the bottom of the Championship is "heartbreaking".

The Potters are six points adrift of safety after defeat by West Brom and are without a permanent manager.

Many home fans left before the final whistle at the bet365 Stadium on Monday as the hosts slumped to their 11th defeat in 15 games this season.

"We can't have that sort of feeling at this football club," 43-year-old Delap told BBC Radio Stoke.

The former Republic of Ireland international expects to still be in charge when Stoke travel to second-from-bottom Barnsley on Saturday as the club continue to search for Nathan Jones' successor.

Jones was sacked on Friday after less than 10 months in charge and just six wins in 38 games.

"This club is built on a foundation of pride and to see a half-empty stadium at the end is heartbreaking," said Delap, who made more than 200 appearances for Stoke during his playing career.

"The spell towards the end of the game is tough to take. If you can't get up and about and get tackles in, something's wrong.

"I have to take responsibility for that kind of performance, but everyone has to take some too.

"I'm not looking at the names on the teamsheet, more the position the club finds itself in the league and that's not good enough."