Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder released from hospital after ankle surgery

Everton's players ran over to Andre Gomes after the injury, with Tottenham's Son Heung-min visibly distressed

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been released from hospital after surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Gomes, 26, suffered the injury during Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham at Goodison Park.

The Portugal international will now continue his rehabilitation under the guidance of Everton's medical team.

A club statement on Monday said that surgery "went extremely well" and Gomes is "expected to make a full recovery".

The incident, which involved Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, initially looked innocuous, but the mood immediately changed among the players and crowd as the full extent of the injury became apparent.

Son, who was clearly distressed after seeing the severity of Gomes' injury, was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson for the challenge.

Turkey forward Cenk Tosun scored a 97th-minute equaliser to earn a point for Everton after Dele Alli's second-half opener.