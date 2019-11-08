Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 8 November

Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town; 20:00 GMT: Aberystwyth are unbeaten in five games although four of those were drawn before last Saturday's emphatic 5-1 win at Airbus UK. Bala also enjoyed a big win last weekend, winning 4-0 at home to Newtown and Colin Caton;s side are fifth. Chris Venables scored twice against his former club as Bala won 2-0 in September's reverse fixture.

Newtown AFC v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Newtown's hopes of getting into the top six suffered a blow with a 4-0 loss at Bala which saw them drop to eighth. Caernarfon are fourth having ended Barry Town's unbeaten record last weekend. Sean Eardley's side will complete a first phase double over Chris Hughes' side if they win at Latham Park.

Saturday, 9 November

Airbus UK Broughton v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Airbus UK, who are four points clear of the bottom two, have lost their last two games including a heavy home defeat by Aberystwyth last Saturday. Penybont are the side immediately below them in the table and 39-year-old manager Rhys Griffiths made a substitutes appearance in their 1-1 draw against Cardiff Met.

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Three consecutive wins have seen Cefn Druids turnaround their season to move up the table and challenge for a place in the top six while Met have won only once in nine games. This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season after the reverse fixture was called off due to a kit clash.

Barry Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 GMT: Connah's Quay maintained their unbeaten record with a 1-1 draw at home to champions New Saints which saw them go top in place of Barry, whose unbeaten record came to an end at Caernarfon Town.

The New Saints v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 GMT: New Sainst won 6-2 at Richmond Park in September with two goals apiece for Greg Draper, Aeron Edwards and Kurtis Byrne. Carmarthen remain bottom of the table and still without a league win this season

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 9 November

Merthyr Town v Taunton Town; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 10 November

Cardiff Met University v Llandudno FC; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City FC v Briton Ferry Llansawel; 14:00 GMT

Port Talbot Town v Aberystwyth Town; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City v Abergavenny WFC; 14:00 GMT