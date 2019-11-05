England Women: Former Lionesses to be honoured at Wembley by Football Association

England's 2009 Women's Euros finalists are among those invited to the special event, although right-back Alex Scott (left, upper row) cannot attend because of her participation in BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing

Former England Women internationals will be honoured on the pitch by the Football Association when the Lionesses host Germany at Wembley on Saturday.

BBC Sport understands the FA have invited as many former capped internationals as possible to the game.

The fixture is therefore set to see the largest ever gathering of former England Women stars at one event.

A record attendance for a women's match in the United Kingdom could be set, as tickets for the match have sold out.

The game at the 90,000-seat stadium could beat the previous record of 80,203 for the 2012 Olympic final between United States and Japan.

The majority of the guests set to be recognised never had a chance to play at Wembley, with England's women's national team not featuring at the new Wembley - which opened in 2007 - until November 2014.

Those invited are believed to span nearly 50 years of the Lionesses' history, from the early 1970s team that was led by Southampton legend Sue Lopez, through to modern-era stars including former captain and current Manchester United manager, Casey Stoney.