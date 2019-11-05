Mark Sampson: Stevenage chief Phil Wallace urges manager to continue form

Stevenage are above bottom side Morecambe on goal difference

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace says there is "no doubt" they will look to make Mark Sampson their permanent boss if he continues their upturn in form.

Former England Women boss Sampson, 37, has been in caretaker charge of the League Two side since Dino Maamria was sacked on 9 September.

Boro are 23rd and have gained 10 points from 10 matches under Sampson.

"The form table shows we're getting there and I've no doubt we'll continue to improve results," Wallace said.

"Mark has the role for the moment and if he can continue to climb the last six game form table to sit alongside the excellent team spirit he's creating with our players, then no doubt we'll try to make that permanent."

Sampson was sacked by England in 2017 following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role. The Football Association reached a settlement with him in January after an unfair dismissal case.

Meanwhile, Stevenage have reappointed David Oldfield as a coach - just over two months after he left the Hertfordshire side.

Ex-Peterborough, QPR and Burton assistant Oldfield, 51, lasted less than two months in his last stint at Broadhall Way this summer.