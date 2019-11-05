Champions League - Group G
Zenit St Petersburg0RB Leipzig2

Zenit St Petersburg v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 19SmolnikovSubstituted forKaravaevat 45'minutes
  • 4Osorio
  • 6IvanovicSubstituted forDriussiat 70'minutes
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 21ErokhinBooked at 6minsSubstituted forKuzyaevat 85'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 5Barrios
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 22DzyubaBooked at 66mins
  • 7Azmoun

Substitutes

  • 11Driussi
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 15Karavaev
  • 17Shatov
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 20Mak
  • 78Vasyutin

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22Mukiele
  • 16Klostermann
  • 5UpamecanoBooked at 66mins
  • 23HalstenbergSubstituted forKamplat 45'minutes
  • 27Laimer
  • 31Demme
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forHaidaraat 76'minutes
  • 18NkunkuSubstituted forWernerat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 11Werner
  • 17Lookman
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 26Ampadu
  • 28Mvogo
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Orel Grinfeld
Attendance:
50,452

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home10
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2.

Attempt missed. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.

Booking

Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).

Attempt blocked. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Magomed Ozdoev.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev replaces Aleksandr Erokhin.

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Magomed Ozdoev tries a through ball, but Sardar Azmoun is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.

Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Yordan Osorio.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Emil Forsberg.

Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yordan Osorio following a corner.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

Attempt saved. Yordan Osorio (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sebastián Driussi with a cross.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).

Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Sebastián Driussi replaces Branislav Ivanovic.

Attempt missed. Yordan Osorio (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.

Hand ball by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.

Goal!

Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Timo Werner replaces Christopher Nkunku.

Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli42206338
2Liverpool42119727
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4022411-72

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2Inter Milan42116337
3B Dortmund411224-24
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42116337
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410348-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax43019279
2Chelsea420245-16
3Lille411236-34
4Valencia411225-34
View full Champions League tables

