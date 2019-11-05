Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2.
Zenit St Petersburg v RB Leipzig
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 41Kerzhakov
- 19SmolnikovSubstituted forKaravaevat 45'minutes
- 4Osorio
- 6IvanovicSubstituted forDriussiat 70'minutes
- 44Rakitskiy
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 21ErokhinBooked at 6minsSubstituted forKuzyaevat 85'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 5Barrios
- 27Ozdoev
- 22DzyubaBooked at 66mins
- 7Azmoun
Substitutes
- 11Driussi
- 14Kuzyaev
- 15Karavaev
- 17Shatov
- 18Zhirkov
- 20Mak
- 78Vasyutin
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 16Klostermann
- 5UpamecanoBooked at 66mins
- 23HalstenbergSubstituted forKamplat 45'minutes
- 27Laimer
- 31Demme
- 7Sabitzer
- 9Poulsen
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forHaidaraat 76'minutes
- 18NkunkuSubstituted forWernerat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 11Werner
- 17Lookman
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 26Ampadu
- 28Mvogo
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
- Attendance:
- 50,452
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2.
Attempt missed. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.
Booking
Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).
Attempt blocked. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Magomed Ozdoev.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev replaces Aleksandr Erokhin.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Magomed Ozdoev tries a through ball, but Sardar Azmoun is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.
Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Yordan Osorio.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Emil Forsberg.
Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yordan Osorio following a corner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt saved. Yordan Osorio (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sebastián Driussi with a cross.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Sebastián Driussi replaces Branislav Ivanovic.
Attempt missed. Yordan Osorio (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
Hand ball by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.
Goal!
Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 0, RB Leipzig 2. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Timo Werner replaces Christopher Nkunku.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.