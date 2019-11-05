Champions League - Group H
Valencia20:00Lille
Venue: Mestalla

Valencia v Lille

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli32105237
2Liverpool32018626
3RB Salzburg310211923
4KRC Genk3012310-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2Inter Milan31114314
3B Dortmund31112204
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig42114407
2Zenit St Petersburg41215415
3Lyon31114314
4Benfica310246-23

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32013216
2Ajax32016156
3Valencia311124-24
4Lille301226-41
