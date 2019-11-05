First Half ends, Lyon 2, Benfica 0.
Lyon v Benfica
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14Dubois
- 3Andersen
- 5Denayer
- 28Kone
- 12Mendes Ribeiro
- 29Tousart
- 17Reine-Adélaïde
- 11Depay
- 8Aouar
- 9Dembele
Substitutes
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 6Guedes Filho
- 10Traoré
- 22de Souza Oliveira
- 27Cornet
- 30Tatarusanu
- 36Cherki
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 84Franco Tavares
- 6Rúben Dias
- 97Reis FerreiraSubstituted forNivaldo Vieiraat 16'minutes
- 3Grimaldo
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 61Morris Luís
- 8Appelt PiresBooked at 43mins
- 11Cervi
- 19Machado
- 95Alves Morais
Substitutes
- 9de Tomás
- 14Seferovic
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 49Taarabt
- 72Zlobin
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Jason Denayer (Lyon).
Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thiago Mendes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chiquinho (Benfica).
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Youssouf Kone.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Pires (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Attempt saved. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Vinicius.
Attempt blocked. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Booking
Gabriel Pires (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tomas Tavares (Benfica).
Attempt missed. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Tavares.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 2, Benfica 0. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Tavares with a cross.
Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiquinho.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Denayer.
Attempt missed. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Vinicius.
Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Jardel replaces Ferro because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Mendes (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
Gabriel Pires (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Pires (Benfica).
Goal!
Goal! Lyon 1, Benfica 0. Joachim Andersen (Lyon) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.