Lyon2Benfica0

Lyon v Benfica

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 14Dubois
  • 3Andersen
  • 5Denayer
  • 28Kone
  • 12Mendes Ribeiro
  • 29Tousart
  • 17Reine-Adélaïde
  • 11Depay
  • 8Aouar
  • 9Dembele

Substitutes

  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 10Traoré
  • 22de Souza Oliveira
  • 27Cornet
  • 30Tatarusanu
  • 36Cherki

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 84Franco Tavares
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 97Reis FerreiraSubstituted forNivaldo Vieiraat 16'minutes
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 8Appelt PiresBooked at 43mins
  • 11Cervi
  • 19Machado
  • 95Alves Morais

Substitutes

  • 9de Tomás
  • 14Seferovic
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 49Taarabt
  • 72Zlobin
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Lyon 2, Benfica 0.

Foul by Jason Denayer (Lyon).

Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thiago Mendes (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chiquinho (Benfica).

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Youssouf Kone.

Attempt missed. Gabriel Pires (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

Attempt saved. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Vinicius.

Attempt blocked. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Cervi.

Booking

Gabriel Pires (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tomas Tavares (Benfica).

Attempt missed. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Tavares.

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 2, Benfica 0. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Cervi.

Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomas Tavares with a cross.

Attempt missed. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiquinho.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Rúben Dias.

Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Denayer.

Attempt missed. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carlos Vinicius.

Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Jardel replaces Ferro because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Mendes (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.

Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).

Gabriel Pires (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabriel Pires (Benfica).

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 1, Benfica 0. Joachim Andersen (Lyon) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Léo Dubois with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Alejandro Grimaldo.

Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli42206338
2Liverpool42119727
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4022411-72

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2Inter Milan42116337
3B Dortmund411224-24
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42116337
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410348-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax43019279
2Chelsea420245-16
3Lille411236-34
4Valencia411225-34
Top Stories