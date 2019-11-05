'I feel I have unfinished business' - Coleraine boss Kearney on a possible future return to full-time football

Kearney has led his side to home and away wins over both Crusaders and Linfield

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says he "feels he has unfinished business" in full-time professional football and does not rule out a return in future.

Kearney returned to manage Coleraine for a second time after managing St Mirren for 10 months and helping them stay in the Scottish Premiership.

"Whether I get to finish that business I'll never know," said Kearney.

"I'm not pining to go. I love where I'm at, I'm at a great club and we are in a real good place at this point in time."

Kearney parted company with St Mirren at the end of June after guiding the Paisley club to a play-off win over Dundee United and was appointed Coleraine boss the following week.

While he acknowledges he is happy being in charge of the Irish Premiership club, the former Ballymena United and Linfield player concedes that he would consider another opportunity to manage in a full-time capacity should the opportunity ever arise.

"I am very proud of what I was able to do during the year I was in Scotland under the circumstances," added the 41-year-old.

"Am I craving to go back across? No I'm not. Have I itchy feet to get away from Coleraine? No I don't. Could I manage Coleraine for the next 10 or 15 years? I absolutely could.

"But from a career point of view I would never say never about what could happen. Having said that when you go to England or Scotland you are in a merry-go-round in terms of longevity.

"I enjoyed my time over there and I know I can do the job and I know I can function in full-time football. I have the skill set to do that but at this moment in time my only focus is three points this Saturday.

"For me it's just about keeping the head down. I don't have an agent, I don't tout myself about, so it's very much business as usual.

"From a manager's point of view I'm 41 and the majority of managers go into their 60s. From that perspective I have a huge amount of time left and I'll always keep an open mind to everything in life and football."

'It's important we kick on for this next third'

Coleraine lie top of the Premiership and are unbeaten in the 14 top-flight matches they have played so far, including home and away victories over pre-season fancied title favourites Linfield and Crusaders.

"We have a lot of players who were there in my previous time in charge, plus some new players and it has all gelled together very quickly.

"Everyone has bought in to what we are trying to do, we have a real togetherness, we're a tight knit group and everyone knows they are a big part of it.

"We are a third of the way through the season so you don't start to think about titles until March or April. It's been a good start and that's all it has been.

"It's important now that we kick on for this next third. It's about individual goals and collective goals and getting a level of consistency - that's what we aspire to.

"We'll leave it to other people to talk about titles - that's not something we discuss as a squad - our job is to put points on the board."