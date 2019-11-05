Wednesday's gossip column: Haaland, Xhaka, McNeil, Wenger, McGinn

Red Bull Salzburg have put an £86m price tag on 19-year-old Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Juventus sent scouts to watch Haaland face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal could look to sell Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, in January after he was stripped of the captaincy. (Mirror)

Manchester United are monitoring the progress of Burnley and England Under-21 winger Dwight McNeil, 19 - having released him from their youth set-up five years ago. (Sun)

Aston Villa will turn down any offer made by Manchester United for Scottish midfielder John McGinn, 25. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri would be perfect for Manchester United, says Italian World Cup-winning boss Marcello Lippi. (Mail)

Allegri would be the right choice for Bayern Munich, says former striker Luca Toni. (Sport1, via Goal)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he would be interested in the vacant Bayern Munich job. (Bein Sports)

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 20, has played down comments from former team-mate Mitchell van Bergen that he could join Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Express)

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wanted to sign Paris St-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 27, and Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane, 26, before he stepped away from the club's recruitment strategy. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid have held talks with Napoli's Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 23, over a potential move to the Bernabeu next season. (ESPN)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is happy with Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen's commitment, despite the 27-year-old being linked with a move away from the club. (Football London)

Arsenal should "break the bank" to bring Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to the club, says former player Paul Merson. (Sky Sports)

Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 26, is doing "everything" to make his loan move at Paris St-Germain from Inter Milan permanent. (RMC - in French)

Barcelona will watch Bayer Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz, 20, in this week's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid. (ESPN)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he is aware 20-year-old Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe's "dream" is to play for the La Liga giants. (Goal)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, reportedly a target for Aston Villa, says he has had no contact with any club but the Colombian, 23, added: "Many teams that would be offering a good amount of money for me." (Antena 2, via Birmingham Mail)

Sam Allardyce says he missed out on signing former England striker Jamie Vardy, 32, from Fleetwood Town for £1m when he was West Ham manager. (Talksport)