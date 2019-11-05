EFL Trophy: Timmy Abraham nets for Fulham as brother Tammy scores Chelsea own goal

Timmy Abraham scored Fulham's winner against Wycombe

Striker Timmy Abraham was the hero for Fulham Under-21s against Wycombe in the Leasing.com Trophy, netting the winner in a 2-1 Southern Group G victory.

He fared better than older brother Tammy, who scored an own goal in Chelsea's 4-4 Champions League draw with Ajax.

Ex-England striker David Hirst's son George scored to earn Leicester Under-21s a 2-1 win at League One Sunderland.

The Black Cats, featuring several first-teamers, were booed off.

It means Leicester's youngsters are through to the next round of the competition, while Phil Parkinson's Sunderland must beat Scunthorpe in order to progress.

Leasing.com Trophy results and tables

Elsewhere, Everton's out-of-favour striker Oumar Niasse scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra, but the Premier League team's under-21 side were beaten 5-4 on penalties.

Dave Richards saved Ryan Astley's penalty, and Perry Ng converted the last of the Alex's five spot kicks to take the bonus point.

Only 375 fans made the trip to Birmingham's St Andrew's - including seven away fans - to see Max Biamou's hat-trick seal a 3-2 win for Coventry against Southampton Under-21s, while Blackpool avoided a shootout when Rocky Bushiri netted in the third minute of added time to secure a 1-0 win against Wolves Under-21s.

Injury-hit Arsenal Under-21s edged a penalty shootout with Cambridge after the game finished 1-1 in normal time, thanks to Ben Cotterill's spot-kick.