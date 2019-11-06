Fans of Tunisia's Club Africain donate US$450,000 in one day

Club Africain beat Etoile du Sahel to win the the 2018 Tunisian Cup

Fans of Tunisia's Club Africain donated more than US$450,000 on Tuesday as they battle to save the team.

Tunisia's second oldest club and one of the best-known sides in Africa are facing severe financial difficulties.

Unpaid salaries to former players has led to the club being deducted six points and sanctioned financially.

In order to help the club, which was established in 1920, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) has set up a crisis management committee to help save the team from further sanctions.

In October the FTF set up a bank account for fans to donate money to help clear the debt, which has raised US$600,000 so far to help pay some of the fines and money owed by the team.

That total along with yesterday's contributions means the club has raised more than US$1 million towards a total debt that the federation puts at over 17 million Tunisian dinars (almost US$6 million).

Tuesday's campaign has also highlighted the passion of Club Africain fans with children arriving with piggy banks to donate their pocket money.

One of the more moving stories was a blind fan who chose to forego the medicine he had been saving for and give the money to the club, who honoured him with a visit and a signed shirt.

Club Africain still has a huge amount to pay off but the fans are determined to keep the campaign going and help their team get through the difficult period.

Fans are giving money to help clear Club Africain's debts

Fans young and old are giving money to help clear Club Africain's debts