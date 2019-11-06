Cameroon keeper Andre Onana open to Premier League move

Ajax and Cameroon keeper Andre Onana began his career at Barcelona's academy

Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has said that he would be interested in a move to the English Premier League.

"There's good competition and everyone wants to play here but to play you need to get a chance," he told BBC Sport.

"The Premier League is not for everybody so we will see. Now, I am with Ajax and I am happy to be the first-choice goalkeeper."

The 23-year-old was speaking after his Ajax team drew 4-4 with Chelsea in the European Champions League on Tuesday.

Despite signing a contract extension with Ajax which keeps him at the Dutch giants until June 2022, he is thinking of the future.

"It's always important for me to move on. I am not going to stay here forever but now I am focused, so let's keep it this way," said Onana.

Onana has been a target for some top European teams, with recent media reports linking him to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United - but he insists his focus is on Ajax.

"I am happy to play for Ajax. I am happy to play for a big club but we will see what will happen at the end of the season," he said.

The Cameroon shotstopper's form over the past year saw him nominated for the inaugural Ballon d'Or goalkeeping awards.

Onana joined Ajax in 2015 from Barcelona, having found his way to the famous La Masia academy through a link with the Samuel Eto'o football foundation in Cameroon, making his debut in August 2016.

Last season, he helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 1997 and was then part of the Cameroon team at June's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.