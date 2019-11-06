Celtic: Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal

breaking news

Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract that keeps him at Celtic until 2024.

The midfielder has won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups in 290 first-team appearances, scoring 55 goals, after rising through the youth academy.

McGregor's new deal replaces the three-year contract he signed in December last year.

He has 17 Scotland caps and was Celtic's player of the year last term.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport