Celtic: Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal

Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year contract that keeps him at Celtic until 2024.

The midfielder has won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups in 290 first-team appearances, scoring 55 goals, after rising through the youth academy.

McGregor's new deal replaces the three-year contract he signed in December last year.

He has 17 Scotland caps and was Celtic's player of the year last term.

