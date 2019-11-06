Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town manager to go on trial accused of assaulting Daniel Stendel
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton will go on trial next year accused of assaulting former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel following a match last season.
Barton, 37, is alleged to have pushed Stendel at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium on 13 April this year, leaving him with a damaged tooth.
He pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.
A provisional trial date for the former England player was set for 1 June.
Barnsley made formal complaints to the English Football League and the Football Association after the incident, which followed the Tykes' 4-2 win over Fleetwood in a League One fixture.
Stendel guided Barnsley to promotion last season but left his position with the club early last month.