Euro 2020 qualifiers: Cathcart, Lewis and Smith make Northern Ireland squad

Defensive duo Craig Cathcart and Michael Smith have been included in Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifying double-header.

Both players had recently picked up injuries playing for their clubs.

NI face the Netherlands at Windsor Park on 16 November before facing Germany in Frankfurt three days later.

Jamal Lewis also returns to the squad having missed last month's defeat by the Dutch due to injury.

Uncapped St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy has retained his place in O'Neill's 25-man panel after receiving his first call-up in October.

O'Neill's side are third, three points behind the Dutch leaders with Germany second, heading into the final two Group C qualifiers.

There had been concerns over the fitness of Cathcart and Smith after both players were forced off with injuries while playing for their clubs last weekend.

Cathcart came off 20 minutes into Watford's Premier League defeat by Chelsea on Saturday with a back spasm, while Hearts full-back Smith also had to be substituted during his side's League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers on Sunday with a quad injury.

However, they are available for selection, while there are further boosts for O'Neill with the inclusion of Gavin Whyte and Jordan Thompson.

Whyte did not feature for Cardiff City over the weekend while Thompson is set to return to action for Blackpool on Saturday having missed the Tangerines' League One victory over Peterborough United.

Northern Ireland conceded two injury-time goals as they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in their last Euro 2020 qualifier in Rotterdam last month.

That defeated crushed their hopes of securing automatic qualification, with the Dutch and Germany both three points ahead of O'Neill's side.

Northern Ireland squad to face the Netherlands and Germany

Goalkeepers: McGovern, Peacock-Farrell, Carson

Defenders: J Evans, Cathcart, McLaughlin, Lewis, Smith, Flanagan, Brown

Midfielders: Davis, McGinn, C Evans, Dallas, Ferguson, McNair, Saville, Whyte, Thompson, Donnelly, Kennedy

Forwards: Lafferty, Magennis, Boyce, Lavery