Championship: Cardiff and Birmingham hit with FA charge

Cardiff and Birmingham players clash

Cardiff and Birmingham City have been charged by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The charge relates to an alleged brawl that followed Harlee Dean's red card in injury time of Cardiff's 4-2 win over Birmingham in the Championship.

The bad-tempered contest saw both sides have a player sent off.

Both clubs have until Friday, 8 November to provide their responses.