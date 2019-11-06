Ibrahim Traore receives first Ivory Coast call-up at 31

Ivorian Ibrahim Traore began his professional career at Libyan club Al Ahly Benghazi

Slavia Prague midfielder Ibrahim Traore has been called up by Ivory Coast for the first time at the age of 31.

He is among 24 players that have been selected by the Elephants coach Ibrahim Kamara for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Ivory Coast will host Nigeria on 16 November before playing away to Ethiopia three days later.

Traore, who won the first league title of his career with Slavia Prague last season, played in the European Champions League on Tuesday as his side held Spain's Barcelona to a goalless draw.

He has made nine appearances for the club so far this season netting a goal.

Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet and midfielder Christian Kouame, who plays for former African champions TP Mazembe, both return to the squad.

Gervinho currently with Parma continues to be overlooked by Kamara as do Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia and Galatasaray's Jean Michael Seri.

Italy-based striker Christian Kouame, who has scored five goals for Genoa in the ongoing Serie A campaign, along with Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare are not included to allow them to play at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier as well as AC Milan's Franck Kessie are all in the list.

Ivory Coast squad:

Goalkeepers: Gbohouo Sylvain (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Badra Ali Sangare (Uthongathi FC, South Africa), Sayouba Mande (Odense BK, Denmark)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Britton Willie (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Ghislain Konan (Reims, France), Wonlo Coulibaly (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ismael Traore (Angers, France), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Cheick Comara (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Simon Deli (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Midfielders: Franck Kessie (AC Milan, Italy), Seko Fofana (Udinese, Italy), Habib Maiga (Metz, France), Christian Kouame Koffi (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ibrahim Traore (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Victorian Angban (Metz, France)

Forwards: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, England), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal, England), Max Gradel (Toulouse, France), Roger Assale (Young Boys, Switzerland), Yohan Boli (Saint Truidense, Belgium), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon, France), Yakou Meiti (Reading, England)