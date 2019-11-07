More controversy for Sierra Leone's Musa Noah Kamara

The Sierra Leone Football Association has suspended striker Musa Noah Kamara

Sierra Leone striker Musa Noah Kamara has been suspended by the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA).

The punishment means the 19-year-old will miss Sierra Leone's opening two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin this month.

"Kamara has been suspended because he lied to the Leone Stars technical team," the SLFA spokesman, Ibrahim Kamara, told BBC Sport.

"He was excused not to travel with Leone Stars to Kono in the east of Sierra Leone to play a friendly warm-up match after he reported that his uncle had died only for him to show up in a non-division community league match in Freetown to play for one of the teams in the competition."

The SLFA clarified that Musa Noah Kamara had suffered a bereavement but it is unhappy that he went onto play the football match.

Kamara, who finished as top goal scorer in the last Sierra Leone Premier league, featured for Leone Stars against Liberia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.

He was also part of the home-based national team squad that represented the country at the recently concluded Wafu Cup of Nations in Senegal.

The BBC has made attempts to contact Musa Noah Kamara for his comments on the ban but so far he has not responded.

In August the striker found himself at the centre of another controversy after he asked for his contract with Swedish club Trelleborgs to be cancelled just a week after joining them.

Initially Kamara himself said he wanted to return to Freetown as he could not cope with the cold weather in Sweden.

He later explained that the climate in Sweden was not the reason his contract came to an end and insisted the real reason he left was he did not want to miss the opportunity to play for his country in World Cup preliminary qualifiers.