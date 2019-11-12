Euro 2021 qualifier: Greece Women 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Amber Barrett put Ireland in front on 13 minutes

Greece's 92nd-minute equaliser denied the Republic of Ireland a third straight win in Women's Euro 2021 qualifying Group I.

The visitors looked set to maintain their perfect start after Amber Barrett put them ahead in Athens with a brilliant 13th-minute lob.

However, Anastasia Spyridanidou volleyed home to rescue a potentially crucial point for Greece.

The Republic remain second behind group leaders Germany.

After opening their campaign with home wins over Montenegro and Ukraine, the visitors started brightly in Athens and deservedly found themselves in front inside a quarter of an hour.

Barrett latched onto Katie McCabe's ball before perfectly measuring her lob with the outside of the right boot to send the ball sailing over the helpless Anthi Papakonstantinou.

Vera Pauw's side remain second in Group I with seven points from three games

Having fallen behind the hosts responded well and nearly equalised before half-time, however Marie Hourihan was on hand to keep out Christina Kokoviadou's effort.

In truth the Republic played the better football for 70 minutes of the contest, and continued to push for a second goal in the second half.

Denise O'Sullivan went closest after the break after some wonderful footwork saw her dance through two defenders, however Papakonstantinou was out quickly to smother the effort.

As the Republic moved closer to a massive three points, Greece began to apply more and more pressure with Veatriki Sarri and Eleni Markow both went close.

When Louise Quinn headed behind Sarri's goal-bound drive with five minutes of normal time remaining, it looked as though the visitors had done enough to see out the win.

However Greece continued to pour forward, and Spyridanidou rescued a point with a well-timed volley that beat the despairing dive of Hourihan.