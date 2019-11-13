Republic of Ireland: New Zealand game a chance to gel - Brady

Robbie Brady scored in the Republic's victory over Georgia in June in Euro 2020 qualifying but a rib injury has limited his playing time this season at Burnley

Robbie Brady says that the Republic of Ireland have a chance to get "a very big result" against New Zealand in Thursday's friendly in Dublin.

The Republic go into the game with one eye on Monday's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Brady was left out of Mick McCarthy's squad for last month's qualifiers after a rib injury limited his playing time at club Burnley.

"I'm one that wants to play and give 100 per cent every time," said Brady.

The midfielder, who was a key player in the Republic's Euro 2016 campaign in France, suffered a knee injury the following December and has struggled to consistent game time since.

A fractured rib earlier in the season further limited his chances at Turf Moor and saw the 27-year-old drop out of the Republic squad for the games against Georgia and Switzerland.

However, having returned to Premier League action - albeit largely as a substitute - in recent weeks, he is back in McCarthy's fold and hoping for a role in Monday night's final Group D fixture against Denmark.

Brady, who is likely to be involved against the All Whites admits it "kills" him when he is not involved.

"It just gives me that extra bit of drive now this week to go and perform and get my name on the teamsheet come the big game," added Brady.

"We've a game Thursday and I'll be looking to impress and hopefully do enough to be in contention to start.

"I don't want to feel the disappointment like I did the last time. It's a good opportunity and a good chance to show what we're about and hopefully we can all gel together."

Win or bust?

With one game to play, the Republic top Group D alongside Denmark, albeit the Danes have a fixture in hand.

Monday's game represents the sixth time the Republic and Denmark have met in the last two years with four of those encounters ending in draws.

However, the fixture is often remembered for Denmark's 5-1 victory in Dublin two years ago to book a trip to the 2018 World Cup.

Switzerland, who also have two games left to play, sit one point behind the leading duo and are poised to take advantage of any slip ups at the Aviva Stadium.

Denmark beat the Republic of Ireland 5-1 in Dublin to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia

"Obviously it's there, we've seen it happen and some of us were there playing," said Brady on the 5-1 defeat in 2017.

"It's different circumstances and a great opportunity to put things right.

"We've got an opportunity to push ourselves to the Euros, so if one game is the difference in doing that, we'll be going full out for that one game.

"I feel as though I'm doing all I can off the pitch to be knocking on the door and showing that I'm fit and that I can play, but I have to wait for my opportunity.

"Football can change quick and hopefully it does in my case and I can get back in and get a run of games."