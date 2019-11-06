Wolves v Slovan Bratislava: Matt Doherty expected to play

Matt Doherty has started all three of Wolves' Europa League games this season

Wolves defender Matt Doherty is expected to play in their Europa League group game against Slovan Bratislava on Thursday despite injury doubts.

Doherty, 27, was forced off in Saturday's Premier League draw at Arsenal with a knee injury.

Team-mate Diogo Jota will miss out through suspension, while Morgan Gibbs-White is nursing a back problem.

Defender Ryan Bennett has recovered from a groin injury and should return to the squad.

MATCH PREVIEW

Wolves are seeking their third successive victory in the Europa League following a 1-0 win over Besiktas in Turkey and a 2-1 win over Thursday's opponents Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia.

They sit a point below Braga in second place in Group K but could move five points clear of Slovan Bratislava with victory this week.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo says the team are fully focused on their upcoming game and not looking ahead to the knockout stages, which will be within touching distance should Wolves get a positive result.

"We are always confident, we cannot expect things to happen, we have to make them happen," he said. "We have to play the game, we are ready to compete and Slovan are a very tough team.

"Competing well is more important [than thinking about qualifying]. It was an important result in Bratislava, Slovan are a very good team, they caused us problems and we expect a tough game again.

"We want to play, perform, we are back at Molineux and want to perform well."

Wolves winger Adama Traore says they do not know "how far we'll go" but adds the players are willing to "fight every game to win".

"We are aware of these three points but the important thing is to stay focused, we can't think about 'maybe we'll win three points," he said.

"Each game is important. We don't come out on to the pitch thinking 'win these three points and maybe we're in the next round'.

"It's a new competition for us, playing two games in the week, but the mentality of the team is great."

MATCH FACTS