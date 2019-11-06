Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd are 'on the right track'

Manchester United have won six of their 16 games in all competitions this season

Manchester United are "on the right track" despite a difficult start to the season, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils were beaten by Bournemouth on Saturday - their fourth Premier League loss of the season - and lie 10th in the table.

But they top their Europa League group and can move closer to the knockout stages with victory over Partizan Belgrade on Thursday (20:00 GMT).

"The work everyone does every day is pleasing as a manager," said Solskjaer.

"It is hard work, stick together and team spirit. They want to do well and for one reason or another we haven't had the results.

"We think we should have had a few more results than we have got, but we need to keep working and we know we are on the right track. Of course, Saturday was disappointing and now there is a chance for us to get two wins before the break."

United had been on a four-game unbeaten run before losing 1-0 on the south coast and will be looking to pick up wins against Partizan and against Brighton on Sunday before the international break.

Solskjaer said: "We were on a half-run but it won't happen in one instance that you turn everything around. [Against Bournemouth] it was a quick turn around [from the previous game], we couldn't get the goal we felt we deserved early on.

"We had started well, the mentality was great but [we ended up] disappointed. We go again, have a great chance to qualify for the next round, and that means the last two games we can try out a few things."

Lindelof out - team news

Defender Victor Lindelof has been ruled out with a back injury suffered in the competition on AZ Alkmaar's artificial surface in October.

The Swede aggravated the problem in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Chelsea last week and made it worse in the defeat at Bournemouth.

Solskjaer confirmed midfielder Paul Pogba is expected back "in early December" from the ankle injury that has kept him out since September.

Defenders Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Diogo Dalot are also missing, as is midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Match stats