Champions Cup: Linfield's Waterworth 'excited' by double-header with Dundalk

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth says he is "excited" about the prospect of facing League of Ireland winners Dundalk in the inaugural Champions Cup.

Irish Premiership champions Linfield will host the first leg at Windsor Park on Friday, with the second leg being played at Oriel Park on Monday.

"There's always that question of who is better? The Irish League champions or League of Ireland champions?," he said.

"We will go in as underdogs but as players you want to play in big games."

"It's good for the players as you want to play in the top competitions and it is good from a supporters' point of view as it is something different," Waterworth said on BBC Sport NI's Irish League Behaviour podcast.

The cross-border competition is the first of its kind since the knockout Setanta Cup, which involved a number of clubs from both leagues, was competed for between 2005 and 2014.

Linfield won the first staging of that event in 2005 when they defeated Shelbourne in the final.

Linfield manager David Healy has indicated that he will make "several changes" to his line-up for the opener at Windsor Park but Waterworth says whatever team is fielded they will be determined to prevail over the two legs.

"We have a big enough squad to go and try and win every game and as a player it's a great opportunity to test where you are at against quality opposition," added Waterworth.

"We had a couple of days off at the start of the week to prepare for it and the mood in the camp has been good."

Dundalk will hope to bounce back after missing out on the chance to complete a league and cup double when they lost the FAI Cup final to Shamrock Rovers in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

