Champions League permutations: Who is through and who can still progress?

Aaron Ramsey's cheeky goal helped Juventus into the knockout stages

Three spots taken, 13 still on offer.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris St-Germain became the first teams to qualify for this season's Champions League knockout stages after the conclusion of matchday four.

With two rounds of group fixtures still to play, which teams can make it through and who is heading out?

Group A

Ligue 1 champions PSG are through from Group A, topping the table with four victories, scoring 10 goals and are yet to concede.

Real Madrid, 13-time winners of the competition, are well-placed to advance as well, five points clear of Club Bruges in third.

Turkish champions Galatasaray are eliminated.

Remaining fixtures:

Tuesday, 26 November - Galatasaray v Club Bruges, Real Madrid v PSG

Wednesday, 11 December - PSG v Galatasaray, Club Bruges v Real Madrid

Group B

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich progressed from Group B with four victories from four games.

Last season's beaten finalists Tottenham look well set to claim the remaining spot, four points clear of Red Star Belgrade in third.

Olympiakos are bottom with just a single point and would need results to go their way to go through.

Remaining fixtures:

Tuesday, 26 November - Tottenham v Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade v Bayern Munich

Wednesday, 11 December - Bayern Munich v Tottenham, Olympiakos v Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Premier League champions Manchester City missed the chance to seal their last-16 place after being held to a 1-1 draw by Group C's bottom side Atalanta, who could stand a chance by winning both their games.

Pep Guardiola's side need just one more point to assure progression.

Second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb in third are both locked on five points apiece.

Remaining fixtures:

Tuesday, 26 November - Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk, Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb

Wednesday, 11 December - Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb v Manchester City

Group D

Serie A champions Juventus came from behind to beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 and went through from Group D with 10 points from four games.

Second-placed Atlético Madrid are in a strong position to progress, four points clear of Lokomotiv and Bayer Leverkusen who both have three points.

Remaining fixtures:

Tuesday, 26 November - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus v Atlético Madrid

Wednesday, 11 December - Atlético Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow, Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus

Group E

Defending champions Liverpool top Group E and one win from their final two games will take them into the last 16 again.

Second-placed Napoli have eight points, four more than Red Bull Salzburg, while Genk are bottom with a solitary point.

Remaining fixtures:

Wednesday, 27 November - Liverpool v Napoli, Genk v Red Bull Salzburg

Tuesday, 10 December - Napoli v Genk, Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

Group F

La Liga champions Barcelona will make it out of Group F if they beat Borussia Dortmund in their meeting at the Nou Camp next time out.

The German side's 3-2 victory over Inter Milan, from 2-0 behind, proved crucial as they lie three points clear of the Italians. Slavia Prague are bottom.

Remaining fixtures:

Wednesday, 27 November - Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund, Slavia Prague v Inter Milan

Tuesday, 10 December - Borussia Dortmund v Slavia Prague, Inter Milan v Barcelona

Group G

RB Leipzig top Group G and need just one win from their final two games to advance. Lyon are second and will also go through if they win at Zenit St Petersburg in their next game.

Remaining fixtures:

Wednesday, 27 November - Zenit St Petersburg v Lyon, RB Leipzig v Benfica

Tuesday, 10 December - Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg, Lyon v RB Leipzig

Group H

Group H is extremely tight. Dutch champions Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia are all on seven points, with Lille already out. The next games will make it more clearer who will go through and who will go out.

Remaining fixtures:

Wednesday, 27 November - Valencia v Chelsea, Lille v Ajax

Tuesday, 10 December - Chelsea v Lille, Ajax v Valencia