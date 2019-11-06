Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder thanks fans for support after injury

Everton's players rushed over to Andre Gomes and Tottenham's Son Heung-min was distressed after seeing the injury

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has thanked fans for their support after he suffered a serious ankle injury.

The 26-year-old Portugal international had surgery to repair a fracture dislocation suffered in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Speaking for the first time since the injury he said: "As you already know everything went well.

"I am already at home with my family. I would like to thank you all for the supportive messages."

A club statement said the surgery on Monday "went extremely well" and on Wednesday, manager Marco Silva said the club had received "really good" feedback on Gomes, who has already visited team-mates.

"He was with us yesterday at Finch Farm and it was really good for everyone to see him, to have that first contact with him after a tough moment for all of us," Silva told Everton's official website.

"Andre has had some injuries in the past, not so tough and serious, and he won those challenges.

"And it will be the same again, I don't have doubts. He will become stronger as a football player but more as a man."

The incident, which involved Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, initially looked innocuous, before the full extent of the injury became apparent.

Son was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson as Gomes, who was eventually taken off on a stretcher, received extensive treatment.

His red card was later rescinded.