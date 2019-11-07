Son Heung-min: Tottenham forward 'really sorry' for Andre Gomes incident

Son Heung-min was in tears on the pitch following the incident at Goodison Park

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min said he was "really sorry" for his tackle which led to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes' horrific ankle injury.

Gomes had surgery on Monday after he suffered a fractured dislocation to his right ankle in Sunday's league draw.

Son was sent off for his tackle on Gomes and was visibly distressed.

"It has been a really tough few days," Son told BT Sport after scoring twice in Spurs' 4-0 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

"I have realised how lucky I am with all the support I have had from the fans and my team-mates," he added.

"I can say I'm really sorry for the accident and the situation but I had to focus for the team and I had to keep going and it was the right response to all the people who have supported me."

Son scored two goals in four minutes as second-placed Tottenham easily won their Group B game to open up a four-point gap over Red Star Belgrade in third.

The South Korean did not celebrate his first goal, instead clasping his hands and bowing his head.

His red card for the tackle on Gomes at Goodison Park was overturned by the Football Association on Tuesday following an appeal by Tottenham.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had described Son as "devastated" following the incident, while team-mate Dele Alli said he "couldn't pick his head up".

Earlier on Wednesday, Gomes thanked fans on social media for their support.

"I am already at home with my family. I would like to thank you all for the supportive messages," he posted on Twitter.