England v Montenegro: Fabian Delph ruled out through injury
-
- From the section Football
Everton's Fabian Delph has left the England camp because of injury and returned to the Premier League club.
The 29-year-old midfielder arrived at St George's Park with a hamstring problem that ruled him out of Everton's win at Southampton on Saturday.
It was hoped he would be available to play a part in England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers but the injury has not healed in time.
No replacements are planned for the games with Montenegro and Kosovo.