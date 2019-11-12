England v Montenegro: Fabian Delph ruled out through injury

Fabian Delph last played in Everton's draw with Tottenham on 3 November

Everton's Fabian Delph has left the England camp because of injury and returned to the Premier League club.

The 29-year-old midfielder arrived at St George's Park with a hamstring problem that ruled him out of Everton's win at Southampton on Saturday.

It was hoped he would be available to play a part in England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers but the injury has not healed in time.

No replacements are planned for the games with Montenegro and Kosovo.