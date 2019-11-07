Mbwana Samatta: Newcastle and West Ham target Genk striker
-
- From the section Premier League
Newcastle and West Ham are both interested in signing Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.
The 26-year-old, who scored against Liverpool in his side's 2-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday, has a release clause in his contract reported to be about £10m.
Samatta was the top scorer in the Belgian league last season with 25 goals as Genk were crowned champions.
The Tanzanian has six goals from 13 league games this campaign.