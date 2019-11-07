Sean Cox: Injured fan to make emotional return to Anfield

Liverpool and Republic of Ireland legends played a charity game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Liverpool fan Sean Cox is to return to Anfield for the first time since sustaining serious injuries in an attack outside the ground in 2018.

Cox and his family will be guests of the club at Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City.

The 54-year-old was attacked by Roma supporters before the clubs' Champions League semi-final first-leg meeting in April 2018.

The Dunboyne native suffered severe brain injuries in the assault.

After almost 18 months of treatment in the Republic of Ireland, Cox moved to a specialist neurological facility in the north of England for a 12-week rehabilitation programme, focused on developing his speech and movement.

A legends charity match staged at the Aviva Stadium in April this year raised 748,000 euros for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Liverpool players show their support for Sean Cox after beating Roma to reach the Champions League final in 2018

Cox's wife Martina said he had made progress since the attack but it had been slow and "his speech remains very challenged".

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool top the Premier League by six points over Manchester City after an unbeaten start to the season.

"We're delighted to welcome Sean and his family back to Anfield," said Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore.

"I am sure it will be an emotional return the family; however, the club has worked closely with the Cox family to ensure that their visit is made as easy as possible, and that they are given all the space and comfort that they need.

"The way that our fans have supported Sean and the Cox family is a testament to their commitment to the LFC family, and we know this will be the case again on Sunday."

Italian fan Simone Mastrelli was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to assault.