Kevin Hodges: Plymouth Argyle legend leaves youth team role

Kevin Hodges has made 129 more appearances for Plymouth Argyle than any other player

Kevin Hodges has left his role as Plymouth Argyle's academy director, ending an association going back more than 40 years with the League Two side.

The 59-year-old made his debut as a player in 1978 and went on to play a club-record 620 games for the club.

He was first team manager from 1998 to 2000 and led the club to two mid-table finishes in League Two.

He returned to Argyle in 2008 in a Football in the Community role before coaching youth players from 2010.