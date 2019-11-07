Ashley Barnes: Burnley forward signs new contract to 2022

Ashley Barnes has had an impressive start to this season

Ashley Barnes says he would "like to see out" his playing days at Burnley after extending his contract with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old, who has played a club record 146 Premier League games for the Clarets has an option of an extra year.

Barnes, who is Burnley's Premier League era top scorer with 36 goals, has notched four in 10 games this season.

"I just want to continue playing at the highest level possible, and hopefully that is with Burnley," he said.

Barnes joined Burnley in 2014 from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.