Women's Champions League: Glasgow City face last-eight draw

Jo Love scored the winning penalty in the shootout against Brondby

"We'll take anyone now because they'll all be different class - the top teams in Europe."

Speaking after his side's shootout win against Brondby, Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth realised the gargantuan challenge that awaited his side in the quarter-final of the Women's Champions League.

It is just the second time in City's 21-year history that they have reached the last eight - and it did not end well the last time in 2015, with a 7-0 aggregate thumping from Paris Saint-Germain.

The giants of Europe are the potential opponents for Booth's side in Friday's draw, which takes place at 12:30 BST and will also decide the potential semi-final ties.

BBC Scotland takes a look at what may lie ahead for City.

Who might they face?

Number one on the list of teams Glasgow City will hope to avoid will be top seeds Lyon, who are targeting a record seventh French title and fifth in a row.

They have never gone out at the quarter-final stage - progressing 10 out of 10 times - and also boast the competition's top scorer of all time. Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg has 53 goals from 50 appearances and is still only 24.

Given their history with Paris Saint-Germain at this stage of the competition - last week's winning penalty-taker Jo Love labelled their previous meeting "a bit of a doing" - the other French side in the competition will be another team City may want to dodge.

They have lost in the final twice - once to Frankfurt in 2015 after they knocked City out of the quarter-finals, and also in 2017, a narrow loss in which Lyon won a penalty shoot-out 7-6.

There will be some familiar faces on the opposite side should they face Arsenal.

Scotland's Kim Little helped them progress to the last eight with two penalties in the resounding 13-2 aggregate win over Slavia Prague, while Emma Mitchell, Jen Beattie and Lisa Evans are also at the club.

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid put out Manchester City for the second consecutive year with a narrow 3-2 victory to reach their first quarter-final. Compatriots Barcelona, meanwhile, put Booth's side out last season with an 8-0 aggregate win.

Wolfsburg are in the last eight for the eighth consecutive year, while Bayern Munich were semi-finalists last term and cruised to the quarters this season with a 7-0 aggregate win over BIIK-Kazygurt.

Simply put, there is no easy draw - but there is plenty of time to prepare with the first-leg fixtures set to take place March 24 or 25.

The historic good and bad

Watch: Celtic end Glasgow City's long unbeaten league record

The last week has been a rollercoaster ride for Glasgow City - reaching the quarter-final of Europe's elite competition for just the second time, before losing their first domestic league game since June 2016 in a 4-1 hammering against Celtic.

The league title may be wrapped up, and taking their last-16 tie against Brondby to penalties after drawing 2-2 on aggregate during the week may have played a part.

But head coach Booth knows there are "no excuses" for City relinquishing their grip on domestic dominance.

However, another historic step is on the line if they are able to overcome their opponents in Europe, and reach the last four for the first time - as well as at least €50,000 in prize money.

Even losing would earn City €25,000 and Booth admits reaching this stage is "fantastic" for the club.

"It's incredible you're going to have Glasgow City alongside these teams," he said. "We're punching above our weight. To make it to this stage and be among the elite in Europe is fantastic for the club.

"We're just delighted we're in that draw and we'll look forward to it."