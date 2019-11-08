Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Hearts and Hibernian both face their first league fixtures following the sacking of Craig Levein and Paul Heckingbottom.

Interim Hearts manager Austin MacPhee and his side will host St Mirren at Tynecastle, while the head of player development at Hibs, Eddie May, will take charge of their trip to Perth to face St Johnstone.

Following on from their Europa League heroics, Rangers and Celtic face Livingston and Motherwell respectively in the two Sunday fixtures, as the two Glasgow sides continue their neck and neck race at the summit.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Hearts v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Jamie Walker, Jake Mulraney and Loic Damour are in contention to return for Hearts, and Steven Naismith is available for selection after coming on in the League Cup semi-final loss against Rangers. However, Glenn Whelan could be further away as he battles back pains.

St Mirren midfielder Kyle McAllister misses out with a back injury, while striker Cody Cooke played an hour for the reserves in midweek on his return from a long-term injury and is pushing to be involved.

Hearts interim manager Austin MacPhee: "I do think that if I can find a way for the team to win at home for the first time in a long time on Saturday, everybody will relax a little bit. This club should be in the Europa League. It should have an opportunity to get to the group stages. Beating St Mirren is part of that."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The league is extremely tight and I think it will remain that way right until the very end. But we have to start picking up points on the road as our away form has been poor."

Did you know? St Mirren have lost six consecutive away league outings and are the only side yet to earn a single point away from home in this season's Scottish Premiership; they last suffered seven consecutive away defeats in the Scottish top-flight in January 2010 under Gus MacPherson.

Kilmarnock v Hamilton (Sat, 15:00)

Kilmarnock centre-back Stuart Findlay is likely to be out for at least three months with a serious hamstring injury according to manager Angelo Alessio. Fellow centre-back Dario Del Fabro trained this week and is available, and defender Alex Bruce returns from suspension. Striker Osman Sow remains out.

Hamilton midfielder Scott Martin is suspended following his red card against Ross County. Brian Easton, Blair Alston, Marios Ogkmpoe, Aaron McGowan and long-term absentee Ryan Fulton are all likely to remain out.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "We have to continue to keep going in this way but also move on to something more. I want to improve the team. I think they have the potential to improve. At the moment we have this situation after some bad injuries. Before Motherwell the team was going very well."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "We lost the last-minute goal last week through slack play, we lost a poor second goal this week, and it was through a bit of naivety.

"We've scored four goals against two teams that are round about us in the league, so we're making chances, we're scoring them, but we need to tighten it up and we need to be a wee bit more game-wise."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost back-to-back league games; they last lost three in a row back in May 2018. However, they are unbeaten at home in the Premiership in their last five, since the opening game of the season - a 2-1 defeat to Rangers.

Ross County v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti remains out with a foot knock and Nathan Baxter is still nursing a shoulder problem. Iain Vigurs and Don Cowie are working their way back to fitness.

Midfielder Craig Bryson is back in training for Aberdeen, while defender Ash Taylor is in the squad for the trip to Dingwall. Scott Wright and Funso Ojo are the only two players unavailable.

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "They can hit you with so many different ways to play you can't set your team up to deal with one because then they'll just flip it to something else and we need to be vigilant to that and need to make sure we're ready for whatever and however Aberdeen decide to play."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Some recent performances have put some positivity and belief back into the support and the team. Hopefully we can go into the international break with three wins in a row - that was the short-term target after the Celtic game."

Did you know? Ross County lost their last home league match 4-0 against Rangers; they are yet to lose back-to-back home league games under the co-management of Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell. The last time they did so was in January 2018 under Owen Coyle - when the first of those defeats was to Rangers and the second to Aberdeen.

St Johnstone v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

St Johnstone centre-back Liam Gordon remains out with a knee injury - the rest of the squad will be fresh going into this fixture after a rest last weekend due to the League Cup semi-finals.

Ryan Porteous returns from suspension for Hibs while Martin Boyle and Vykintas Slivka are also pushing for starting places. Captain David Gray and defender Darren McGregor are still out, but they have now returned to full training.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "They [Hibs] have scored goals - the problem has been defensively they haven't been as strong as they would like. It will be an open game but we go into it with confidence and wanting to get another three points."

Hibernian defender Steven Whittaker: "There's definitely disappointment - we shouldn't be where we are at the moment, but we're fully aware we can still turn it round. Confidence is a massive thing in football - if we can gather some confidence and momentum we can go on a run and hopefully get some results."

Did you know? St Johnstone have won back-to-back league games for the first time since they clinched three in a row across December 2018 to January 2019 - Hibernian have drawn their last five.

Celtic v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Striker Leigh Griffiths could feature for Celtic this weekend, having not played since August. Manager Neil Lennon is hopeful Tom Rogic will be back, while Mikey Johnston has a small chance to make the squad. Hatem Abd Elhamed is to undergo a scan after going off injured in Thursday night's win against Lazio, and is unlikely to feature.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly is suspended, winger Christian Ilic has tweaked his hamstring and midfielder Mark O'Hara is seeing a specialist about a groin problem. David Devine, Charles Dunne and David Turnbull remain unavailable.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "[Motherwell] are having a brilliant season. Stephen Robinson is very flexible with their tactics. He's been to cup finals and performing consistently well in the league."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "The hard bit is convincing people. You know that you can go to these places, put on a performance and get results.

"They've started to believe in our league position and in our style of play, where we've been attractive on the eye, played a lot of good football, scored a lot of goals and there's no reason why we can't [go there and get a result]."

Did you know? Celtic have won 22 of their last 24 home league games (drawing two). They have scored 67 goals in those 24 matches (an average of 2.8 per game) while letting in just nine goals in reply, and keeping 16 clean sheets.

Livingston v Rangers (Sun, 15:00)

Livingston could hand a debut to new signing Aaron Taylor-Sinclair while Aymen Souda returns after a ban. Lyndon Dykes, Nicky Devlin, Lee Miller, Cece Pepe and Chris Erskine are among those to miss out.

Jordan Jones is the only major concern for Rangers with a knee injury, but otherwise manager Steven Gerrard is confident he will have a full squad to pick from this weekend after their 2-0 win over Porto in the Europa League.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "You have to raise your game. You go out with the same mindset in every game but when you go in against the big boys and you get a positive result against them you know you're a good player then, you know you've done things right."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "One of the biggest lessons we learned from last season was that you have to switch your focus pretty quickly whether you're on a high or a low. If it pans out like the game there three weeks ago it's going to be a physical challenge."

Did you know? Livingston have only lost one of their five home league games this season (W2 D2); only Celtic (who are undefeated at Celtic Park) have suffered fewer home defeats in the Scottish Premiership this season.