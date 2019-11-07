FA Cup: Macclesfield Town's place at risk as players strike over unpaid wages

Macclesfield are due to take on seventh-tier side Kingstonian on Sunday in what is the non-league club's first appearance in the FA Cup first round proper since 2000-01

Macclesfield players have gone on strike over unpaid wages, putting the club's place in the the FA Cup both this season and in 2020-21 at risk.

Players did not train on Wednesday and will refuse to turn out against Kingstonian in round one on Sunday unless they receive October's wages.

FA Cup rules state that an unsatisfactory reason for withdrawing from the competition could see a club barred from it the following season.

Some staff members are also on strike.

The Silkmen have been contacted by the BBC for comment.

The Football Association's professional game board, who make decisions on the organisation and management of the Cup, "shall take such action as it deems appropriate" where a club fails to fulfil a fixture.

Rule 7 (d) of the FA Cup rules states: "A club failing to give satisfactory reason for withdrawing from the competition shall in addition to any other action considered appropriate not be allowed to enter the competition in the following season and shall be liable to such fine as the professional game board considers appropriate."

Going on strike and putting the club's place in the Cup in jeopardy is the latest move taken by players against the Moss Rose club.

Macclesfield have previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages and in May, under then manager Sol Campbell, they considered boycotting the final match of last season for similar reasons.

Money earned in the competition has previously helped League Two side Macclesfield survive.

And while defeat in the first round would earn the club nothing, getting through to round two is worth £36,000 in prize money.