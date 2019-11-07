Derek Adams: Morecambe appoint ex-Plymouth Argyle boss as new manager

Derek Adams led Plymouth Argyle to automatic promotion from League Two in 2017

Morecambe have appointed former Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams as their new manager.

The 44-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract at the Globe Arena after the resignation of Jim Bentley.

Adams was sacked by the Pilgrims just over six months ago as they headed towards relegation from League One.

In just under four years at Argyle, he led them to the 2016 League Two play-off final before guiding them to automatic promotion a year later.

The Scot will be at Morecambe's FA Cup tie against Blackpool on Saturday, but caretaker bosses Kevin Ellison and Barry Roche will be in charge of the team.

Following his resignation, Bentley joined Lancashire rivals AFC Fylde as the National League side's new manager.

After retiring from playing, Adams had two spells managing Ross County as he guided them to promotion from the Scottish Second Division and First Division, as well as the Scottish Cup final.

Prior to his sacking by Plymouth, Adams had led the club to seventh place in League One during the 2017-18 season.

The Shrimps are bottom of the English Football League but are level on points at the bottom of League Two with 23rd-placed Stevenage.