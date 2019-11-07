Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder could play again this season, says Marco Silva

Andre Gomes signed a permanent contract for Everton in June after spending last season on loan from Barcelona

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could play again this season, says manager Marco Silva.

The 26-year-old Portugal international had surgery to repair a fracture dislocation suffered in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

Gomes was hurt after a challenge by Spurs forward Son Heung-min which sent him hurtling into Serge Aurier.

"Everything went really well and we hope we can see him playing again this season," Silva said.

"It's not easy for us to give an exact date of when he will return but in our mind, and the feedback from our medical staff, is that it is possible.

"We all saw that moment and it looked like a really serious injury. Obviously, it is not something we can be 100% sure on but there are lots of positives."

Son, who was sent off following the challenge, did not celebrate his first of two goals for Tottenham against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, instead clasping his hands and bowing his head.

The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday that Son's red card had been overturned.

When asked if Gomes had spoken to Son, Silva said: "Of course that was a tougher moment for Andre, for sure, than all the others on the pitch.

"The toughest moment was for Andre, but of course for the two players who were involved, first Son and after, Aurier, it was really tough as well.

"But now is a moment for us to understand the situation and most importantly, to give Andre all the support he needs at this moment.

"If you want to look at that moment, it was a strong tackle. I was the first one after the match to say for sure that Son didn't have bad intentions, but after it's for the referee to decide."