Hearts: Inverness CT boss John Robertson says speculation 'unfair'

John Robertson has been mooted as a potential successor to Craig Levein

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss John Robertson says it is "unfair" to ask him about the vacant manager's position at former club Hearts.

Robertson played more than 500 games for the Tynecastle club across 17 years and had 18 months managing the Scottish Premiership club over a decade ago.

He has been mooted as a potential successor to Craig Levein, but is "totally focussed" on the Highlanders.

"Every time there's a vacancy at Hearts, people ask questions," he said.

"I can't do anything about that. Due to my history with the club, you'll always get a mention. What do you want me to say, that I want to run down the A9?

"My job here is Inverness and I was out of the game for five years and they came and gave me an opportunity so my loyalty is to work hard, and keep working hard, at Inverness until I'm told differently."

Another manager linked with the vacant post is Motherwell's Stephen Robinson, who says he feels no need to address his players about the speculation.

The Fir Park club are currently third in the top-flight and travel to face league leaders Celtic on Saturday/

"I don't think I need to do that," he said about talking to his players. "It's hard enough trying to beat Celtic without worrying about anything else and hypothetical questions.

"Me and the players have stayed solely focused and not let it detract from our attention of trying to get a result on Sunday."