Aberdeen: Derek McInnes says 'absolutely nothing' in Stoke reports

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen travel to face Ross County on Saturday

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says there is "absolutely nothing" in reports linking him with Stoke City.

The English Championship's bottom side are looking for a new manager after sacking Nathan Jones last week.

They have made an official approach for Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill but McInnes is also reported to be on a shortlist.

"I know nothing about it, I wasn't even aware of it until I got told this morning," McInnes said.

"There is absolutely nothing in that. I've got enough going on here to deal with. We are looking to get our third win in a row and hopefully go into the international break feeling better about ourselves.''

McInnes has been in charge at Pittodrie for the last six-and-a-half years, making him the second longest-serving manager in senior Scottish football.

That stability is in stark contrast to Stoke City, who are looking for their fourth manager in just under two years.

Closer to home, there are vacancies at both Hearts and Hibernian after they dispensed with the services of Craig Levein and Paul Heckingbottom respectively following their poor starts to the season.

"I think there is a lot to be said for stability," McInnes said. "I think in my time here, Hibs are now looking for their sixth manager, and I think Hearts are looking for their fifth.

"That is a lot of turnaround, a lot of changes for any club, and obviously we have the other side of it, with a bit more stability.

"I do think that we have worked pretty consistently and steady as we go along since we first came in."