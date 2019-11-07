Jamie Sherwood: Yeovil Town Women to re-appoint first-team manager

Jamie Sherwood's side won 12 of their 18 league games on the way to second-tier title in 2016

Yeovil Town Women are set to re-appoint Jamie Sherwood as first-team manager, BBC Sport understands.

The 41-year-old was in charge from 2014 to 2018 and won promotion to the top flight in 2016 from the Championship - then called Women's Super League Two.

He stood down at the end of 2017-18, as Yeovil turned in to a full-time club.

He returns after their reversal to part-time status and a two-division drop as the Football Association rejected their second-tier licence bid.

Interim boss Phil Hubbard - who has been in caretaker charge since Jamie Phillip stepped down as head coach in September - will stay with the club as Sherwood's assistant.

