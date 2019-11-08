Women's Champions League: Arsenal and Glasgow City await quarter-final draw

Arsenal's Netherlands international striker Vivianne Miedema scored a hat-trick in the second leg of their 13-2 aggregate win over Slavia Prague in the last 16

Arsenal and Glasgow City will learn their Women's Champions League quarter-final opponents on Friday.

The draws for the last eight and the semi-finals will be made jointly in Switzerland at 12:30 GMT.

The English and Scottish champions are Britain's remaining representatives, after Atletico Madrid eliminated Manchester City in the last 16.

French holders Lyon - who have won four European titles in a row - are among the sides they could face.

The 2007 winners Arsenal cruised into the quarter-finals with a 13-2 aggregate win over Czech Republic outfit Slavia Prague in October.

Glasgow City edged out Danish side Brondby on penalties to reach the last eight.

Last term's finalists Barcelona are also in Friday's draw, for which there are no seeded sides.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on 24-25 March 2020 before the return legs on 1-2 April.

This season's final will be held in Austria's capital Vienna on 24 May.

Women's Champions League quarter-finalists

Arsenal (ENG)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Glasgow City (SCO)

Lyon (FRA, holders)

Paris St-Germain (FRA)

Wolfsburg (GER)

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.