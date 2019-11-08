Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland boss takes over as new Stoke City manager

Michael O'Neill will be in charge for Northern Ireland's remaining Euro 2020 qualifiers later this month

Michael O'Neill has been appointed as manager of Stoke City but will take charge of Northern Ireland for any potential Euro 2020 play-off games.

He will take over at the Championship's bottom club immediately and will manage NI for their final two qualifiers and a play-off in March if they are involved.

O'Neill, 50, succeeds Nathan Jones, who was sacked by Stoke on 1 November.

He guided NI to the Euro 2016 finals and to the brink of the 2018 World Cup during his eight-year reign.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss, who was appointed by the Irish FA in December 2011, met with the Stoke players on Friday morning and took training, and will travel with the team for Saturday's match away to Barnsley.

"We reluctantly agreed to allow Stoke to talk to Michael after they met the compensation requirements. Michael has now agreed terms with the EFL Championship club," Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said.

"Naturally, we are extremely disappointed that Michael is leaving us, however we are delighted all parties have agreed Michael will be in charge of the Northern Ireland team for the games against Netherlands and Germany and potential Euro 2020 play-off matches next March.

"Everyone in the GAWA family is grateful for Michael's inspirational contribution over the past eight years."

O'Neill led NI to the last 16 at the Euro 2016 finals in France

On Thursday morning the Irish FA said that Stoke had asked for permission to speak to O'Neill.

After narrowly missing out on a place at last year's World Cup following an unlucky play-off defeat by Switzerland, O'Neill's Northern Ireland made a strong start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

They won their opening four matches but have dropped to third in Group C following defeats by Germany and the Netherlands.

O'Neill will be in charge for the two final qualifiers against the Dutch and Germans later this month but, regardless of those results, a play-off place seems likely for the Northern Irish.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson and Northern Ireland Under-21 manager Ian Baraclough are likely to be among the contenders to replace O'Neill and be at the helm if the team is involved in a Euro 2020 play-off.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is likely to be linked with the Northern Ireland vacancy

Stoke bottom of Championship after only two wins

O'Neill is expected to be at Oakwell on Saturday for Stoke's game against fellow strugglers Barnsley before fulfilling his remaining Northern Ireland duties in their two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Stoke sit bottom of the Championship table having won only two of their opening 15 games.

O'Neill's Stoke backroom team is expected to include his former Northern Ireland assistant Billy McKinlay and ex-Newcastle keeper Steve Harper, who is the current Northern Ireland goalkeeping coach.

At Wednesday's announcement of his squad selection for the Dutch and German games, O'Neill was asked about potential interest from Stoke.

"It is always flattering. It is better to be linked than not linked, let's be honest," said O'Neill, who was unsuccessfully targeted by Scotland last year.

"As I have always said, if and when a situation arises, then you look at that scenario at that moment in time. But right now, my focus is obviously on the two games that lie ahead."

However, O'Neill is expected to almost double his £750,000 Northern Ireland salary by taking the Stoke job and is believed to have been promised significant resources to spend during the January transfer window.