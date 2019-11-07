Morton kitman Andy Bryan given 12-game ban for gambling offences

Andy Bryan, right, pictured with Kenny Shiels in 2014, has been at Morton for over two decades

Morton kitman Andy Bryan has been banned for 12 games for breaching Scottish FA gambling rules.

Bryan, who was was cited on nine counts, has also been suspended by the Cappielow club, who he has served for over 20 years.

Of the charges made against Bryan, the furthest back was from 2013-14, with the most recent this season.

An eight-game ban will be imposed immediately with four suspended until the end of the season.

The Hampden ruling means he is unavailable to play any role on a match day until Morton's trip to Arbroath on 4 January.

In 2015, he was given a testimonial by the Scottish Championship club against a Celtic XI. He has also served as kit manager for the Scotland under-19s.

A Morton spokesman said: "The club cannot comment while an internal investigation is ongoing."