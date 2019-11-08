Oran Kearney: Coleraine boss wins October manager of the month award

Kearney has led his side to home and away wins over both Crusaders and Linfield this season

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has won the October manager of the month award after steering the Bannsiders to the top of the Irish Premiership.

Kearney's side earned Premiership victories over Carrick Rangers, Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders and champions Linfield in October.

In addition, the Bannsiders earned League Cup wins over Glentoran and Dundela during the month.

"I'm delighted how we have performed so far this season," said Kearney.

"I expected there to be a period of transition after returning from Scotland but the hard work of the players and staff has ensured that we have been able to hit the ground running.

"It's been a massive group effort, so although I'm collecting this award, it has been won by the team rather than by an individual."

It's the 10th occasion that Kearney has won the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's monthly award.